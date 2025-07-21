Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 16:09
    XRP has staged very rare triangle breakout that may push its price to beyond its previous ATH
    Advertisement
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular market analyst Ali Martinez recently predicted that Ripple-backed XRP could soon hit the $6 milestone. This forecast comes amid an ongoing rally in XRP, which has led to the coin climbing over $3.60.

    Advertisement

    Bullish case for XRP price breakout

    In an X post, Martinez noted that XRP’s move toward $6 is dependent on its ability to break out of a triangle. The analyst posted a chart that showed XRP had formed a descending triangle on the price chart.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/18/2025 - 12:49
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Real XRP ATH: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, a descending triangle pattern is formed by two converging trend lines. The upper trend line connects the lower highs, while the lower trend line connects the higher lows. The triangle is a bearish technical chart pattern that indicates a continuation of a downtrend in price action. 

    Hence, the ability of XRP to break out of this pattern would signal a potential breakout. According to the chart highlighted by Martinez, the Ripple-linked coin faces critical resistance at $4.17, $4.60 and $5.40. 

    If XRP successfully crosses these levels, combined with sustained volumes, the coin could easily reach the $6 mark. On the downside, the price of XRP may experience volatility if it fails to surpass the key resistance level.

    XRP rally above $3.60

    Currently, momentum for the Ripple-linked coin is building. According to CoinMarketCap data, the XRP price has surged 2.3% over the past 24 hours to $3.61. As reported earlier by U.Today, this $3.6 price is close to $3.85 high achieved in January 2018.

    Over the past week and month, XRP has rallied 21.2% and more than 70%, respectively. Additionally, the daily trading volume increased by 28.2% to $9.36 billion. This surge indicated that market activity for the coin is high, as investors await higher prices.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/17/2025 - 19:12
    Breaking: XRP Approching New ATH as Major Crypto Bill Passes House
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, Martinez is just one among several analysts who have predicted significant price outcomes for the Ripple-linked coin. In a previous report, CryptoDonAlt on X forecasted XRP reaching $10.36.

    The analyst highlighted that the XRP/BTC has broken above 0.000025 on the monthly chart. This level has acted as a resistance since early 2022.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:47
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:40
    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    Show all