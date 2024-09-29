    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Gigantic 1.4 Billion DOGE Buy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Jaw-dropping claim that whale just bought 1.4 billion Dogecoin has sparked reaction from DOGE creator
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 14:06
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Gigantic 1.4 Billion DOGE Buy
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a thunderous turn of events in the crypto space, a recent post claimed that a whale had purchased a whopping 1.4 billion Dogecoin (DOGE). That's about $176.4 million at current prices, which got the attention of the Dogecoin creator Billy Markus also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    Advertisement

    His brief yet eloquent response — "wat" — added more attention to the event as many wondered about the reason for this major transaction.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 14:30
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison

    What's interesting is that this claim is similar to something that prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez said just three days ago. He previously noted that Dogecoin whales had collectively acquired over 1.4 billion DOGE within a brief 48-hour window.

    Advertisement

    This was valued at around $140 million at that time, so it seems like the current report may not be about one purchase, but rather a bunch of big holders in the Dogecoin ecosystem buying together.

    Dogs, whales and bulls

    This situation calls for a closer look to see if the reported transaction is an isolated huge buy or if it is the result of multiple whales coordinating their purchases. This is a common issue in the market because it can make it hard to understand what's really going on.

    The actions of whales can heavily influence price trends and investor sentiment, prompting speculation about the motivations behind such big investments and their potential effects on the cryptocurrency's future.

    Related
    9.4 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours Breaks Record
    Fri, 09/27/2024 - 12:33
    9.4 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours Breaks Record
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    While we don't know all the details of this particular transaction, the reaction from the DOGE creator brings more attention and prompts a closer look at the most popular meme coin.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 13:10
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 11:30
    Ripple Mints 99% of RLUSD Tokens in 24 Hours
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Gigantic 1.4 Billion DOGE Buy
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    Ripple Mints 99% of RLUSD Tokens in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD