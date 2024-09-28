    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of XRP started yet?
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 15:00
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 5.65%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local resistance of $0.6230. If the daily candle closes near that mark, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.63 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near its peak, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $0.6580 next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price of XRP keeps trading far from its support and resistance levels.

    As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.60-$0.66 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.6237 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

