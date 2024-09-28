XRP Price Prediction for September 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 5.65%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local resistance of $0.6230. If the daily candle closes near that mark, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.63 zone.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near its peak, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $0.6580 next week.

On the weekly chart, the price of XRP keeps trading far from its support and resistance levels.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.60-$0.66 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.6237 at press time.