XRP Price Analysis for January 16

Original U.Today article

Has XRP accumulated enough power to conquer the $0.30 mark?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the ongoing growth of the cryptocurrency market. Almost all top 10 coins are in the green zone, except for Bitcoin, (BTC) whose rate has gone down by 1%.

In this regard, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly reduced and now stands at 67.3%.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is looking the following way:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $13,188,469,113

Price: $0.2908

Volume (24h): $4,843,241,963

Change (24h): 0.18%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Fixing above $0.30 by the end of the day?

XRP keeps losing position in the global cryptocurrency ranking. At the moment, the altcoin is located in fifth place after Polkadot (DOT).

However, the hourly chart is bullish for XRP as bulls have held the $0.27 mark and pushed the price of the coin higher. If liquidity remains at the same level, there are chances of seeing XRP at around $0.30 next week.

On the bigger time frame, XRP is in the accumulation zone before a potential upward move to the resistance at $0.37. The lines of the MACD indicator are about to switch to green, which will confirm the bullish price action.

All in all, XRP may reach that level by the end of the current month.

From the long-term perspective, XRP is located in the sideways trading zone, gathering energy for a price blast. The selling trading volume is low, which means that a growth scenario is more relevant than a decline. If that happens, the level of $0.40 might be attained within a few weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.2882 at press time.