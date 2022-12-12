Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 12

Mon, 12/12/2022 - 13:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP found reversal zone so far?
XRP Price Analysis for December 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started with the fall of the market as the rates of the majority of the coins are going down.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 2.51% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

On the hourly chart, XRP set the local support level at $0.3707. At the moment, the rate is located in the middle of the channel; however, if the growth happens to the $0.378 mark, there are chances to see the test of the resistance at $0.3822.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the rate is approaching the support at $0.37192. Moreover, the rate has even tested it. If the closure happens near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.35 zone. In addition, the selling volume remains high, which means that bears are not going to give up.

XRP/BTCchart by TradingView

The similar situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is on the way to the support level at 0.00002181. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the breakout may lead to the decline to the 0.000021 area until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3752 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple Ally Faces Delay from SEC over Next Phase of Proceedings
12/12/2022 - 14:02
Ripple Ally Faces Delay from SEC over Next Phase of Proceedings
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Robert Kiyosaki Names BTC Price Driver, Charles Hoskinson Shares Rumors on Ripple Lawsuit Settled This December, SHIB Burn Rate up 900%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/12/2022 - 13:51
Robert Kiyosaki Names BTC Price Driver, Charles Hoskinson Shares Rumors on Ripple Lawsuit Settled This December, SHIB Burn Rate up 900%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Binance CEO Might Face Criminal Charges in U.S.
12/12/2022 - 13:47
Binance CEO Might Face Criminal Charges in U.S.
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya