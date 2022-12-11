Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 11

Denys Serhiichuk
How much time does XRP need for sharp move?
The last day of the week is neutral for the cryptocurrency market as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone down by 0.39% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 0.81%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support at $0.3852. If the growth can continue to the resistance at $0.3870, there is a chance to see an upward move tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is not as bullish on the bigger time frame as the rate keeps accumulating power for the next sharp move. Volatility is declining, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.38-$0.39 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the price has once again bounced off the support level at $0.37192. While the rate is above it, there is a chance for local growth. In this regard, the rise could continue to the $0.40 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3870 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

