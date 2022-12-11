Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for December 11

Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation phase of SHIB going to last?
SHIB Price Analysis for December 11
Most of the coins are trading sideways on the last day of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.16% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, SHIB has found support at $0.00000919 after having tested it several times. If the situation does not change, the rise may lead to a test of the resistance level at $0.00000924.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, SHIB has been trading in a narrow channel for a few days, which means that one should not expect any sharp moves shortly. A local rise is only possible if the price fixes above the $0.00000960 zone.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the midterm point of view, SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. While the rate is below that mark, a decline is more likely than growth. However, if buyers can seize the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.000010 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.

