SHIB Price Analysis for December 11

How long is accumulation phase of SHIB going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins are trading sideways on the last day of the week.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.16% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, SHIB has found support at $0.00000919 after having tested it several times. If the situation does not change, the rise may lead to a test of the resistance level at $0.00000924.

On the daily time frame, SHIB has been trading in a narrow channel for a few days, which means that one should not expect any sharp moves shortly. A local rise is only possible if the price fixes above the $0.00000960 zone.

From the midterm point of view, SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. While the rate is below that mark, a decline is more likely than growth. However, if buyers can seize the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.000010 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.