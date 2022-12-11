SHIB Price Analysis for December 11

Most of the coins are trading sideways on the last day of the week.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.16% over the past 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, SHIB has found support at $0.00000919 after having tested it several times. If the situation does not change, the rise may lead to a test of the resistance level at $0.00000924.
On the daily time frame, SHIB has been trading in a narrow channel for a few days, which means that one should not expect any sharp moves shortly. A local rise is only possible if the price fixes above the $0.00000960 zone.
From the midterm point of view, SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. While the rate is below that mark, a decline is more likely than growth. However, if buyers can seize the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.000010 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.