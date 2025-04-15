XRP Price Adding Zero No Longer Possibility, Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, 160 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inflows in 2 Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three crypto news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP price adding zero no longer possibility

In the past week, XRP was at risk of adding a zero to its price and potentially dropping below the $1 mark due to an intense sell-off. Luckily for the asset, the crypto market is currently recovering, and the risk was effectively erased . At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.18, up 2.31% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data, seeing a 12.11% increase over the past seven days. The fear of XRP's massive drop was heightened during a broader market crash; at the peak of the sell-off, XRP plunged to a monthly low of $1.64, with the asset's trading volume also experiencing a fall. However, trading volume has stabilized, indicating renewed interest in XRP. Additionally, growing hype around XRP ETFs and the potential involvement of major firms like BlackRock and Fidelity could further boost the asset's growth prospects.

Strategy announces massive Bitcoin purchase

As announced by Strategy business intelligence firm on Monday, April 14, it has acquired additional 3,459 BTC worth $285 million at around $82,618 per coin. The purchase brought Strategy's total holdings to 531,644 BTC, with the company now accounting for 2.5% of the cryptocurrency's total supply (21 million). The Bitcoin community was anticipating this significant purchase following a teaser by Strategy's cofounder Michael Saylor on his X page. "21M is the most important number in finance," wrote Saylor in his X post from April 12. Strategy's average purchase price for Bitcoin is nearing $68,000. Currently, Bitcoin's price is sitting slightly above $85,000; despite the size of Strategy's purchase, it had little impact on the flagship crypto's price.

Advertisement

160 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) inflows in two days: Do whales know something?