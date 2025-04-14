Advertisement
    160 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inflows in 2 Days: Do Whales Know Something?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 10:57
    Shiba Inu inflows are moving upward, but it does not fit price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is trending once more, but not due to a spike in price. On-chain data, however, is showing some whale activity that could change the game. One hundred sixty billion tokens have flowed into SHIB in the last two days alone — 80 billion every day might be a signal that is being missed by the majority. What do whales know that the market is unaware of given the abrupt surge in significant SHIB inflows?

    When looking at IntoTheBlock's net flows data, it is clear that flows into SHIB are positive. Large holders have significantly increased their accumulation following weeks of neutral movement, with netflows rising from almost zero to over 80 billion SHIB per day. This short-term shift suggests a possible turning point, even though netflows are still in negative territory over longer time periods (with changes over seven, thirty and ninety days all deep in red). 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This story is supported by the SHIB price chart. Despite persistent difficulties on the meme coin market and weak fundamentals, SHIB has survived and is now trading at about $0.000012. By maintaining above a significant short-term support and testing resistance at the 50 EMA, it is demonstrating resilience. It is still well below important moving averages such as the 100 and 200 EMA, though, suggesting that there is still a lot of technical work to be done. 

    Subtle growth in midsized wallets adds even more questions. There have been more addresses with 100,000 to one million SHIB recently, which suggests that smaller opportunistic traders are joining the whales. Still, prudence is necessary. In terms of innovation and development, the larger SHIB ecosystem is still at a standstill. In the absence of tangible momentum beyond speculation, a long-term recovery is still uncertain. 

    However, if the current wave of whale interest persists, it may lead to a change in sentiment, particularly if prices start to react. For now, whales are the focus. Historically their wagers have come before significant fluctuations in price. It remains to be seen if this recent spike in inflows is a false alarm or the start of a larger move. But there is no denying that SHIB is once again in the spotlight.

    #Shiba Inu
