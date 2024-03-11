Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Paints Unexpected Reversal Pattern

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP could be on its way up as it paints crucial price pattern
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 14:00
XRP Paints Unexpected Reversal Pattern
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP has recently pictured an intriguing technical pattern that could suggest a potential reversal. Known for its rapid price movements, XRP has painted what appears to be an unexpected candlestick formation on the four-hour charts, resembling a spinning top but situated at a bottom rather than a peak.

Advertisement

A spinning top is a candlestick with a small real body and long shadows on both sides, reflecting indecision among traders. This pattern becomes particularly noteworthy when it occurs following a downtrend, as it may indicate the loss of momentum in selling pressure and a possible shift in market sentiment. 

https://www.tradingview.com/
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

In the case of XRP, this pattern emerged at a crucial juncture where the price bounced off the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA).

The strength in this scenario lies in the confluence of the spinning top candlestick pattern with the bounce off the 200 EMA, which could be interpreted as a strong bullish signal, especially on an intraday time frame like the four-hour chart. It suggests that buyers are beginning to counteract sellers, potentially leading to a trend reversal.

Related
Ripple Exec Doesn't See XRP as Lottery Ticket

On the other hand, the weakness lies in the inherently indecisive nature of the spinning top pattern itself. While it indicates a possible change in direction, it does not guarantee it. Therefore, the confirmation of this potential reversal would require subsequent bullish candlesticks to validate the shift in market dynamics.

Should the pattern indeed signal the commencement of a reversal, we could anticipate an upward trajectory for XRP. Subsequent bullish momentum might propel the price toward the next levels of resistance, potentially reversing the previous downtrend and setting a new higher low.

Conversely, if the pattern fails to induce a reversal, it could merely represent a temporary pause in the prevailing downtrend. The price of XRP might then breach the 200 EMA support, catalyzing further declines as bearish sentiment continues to govern the market.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Peter Schiff Warns Bill Ackman About Bitcoin in Counterargument to Michael Saylor
2024/03/11 14:02
Peter Schiff Warns Bill Ackman About Bitcoin in Counterargument to Michael Saylor
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Mystery: Massive XRP Tokens Shifted From Exchanges Spark Intrigue
2024/03/11 14:02
XRP Mystery: Massive XRP Tokens Shifted From Exchanges Spark Intrigue
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image “New Gold”: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Tweet, Hinting at Bitcoin
2024/03/11 14:02
“New Gold”: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Tweet, Hinting at Bitcoin
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Join GenAI for Business San Francisco’24! A Conference for Entrepreneurs, VCs, Researchers, Developers, and Enthusiasts
Telos and Web3 Incubator Atka Announce Strategic Partnership
Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Banking at the 11th Edition Connected Banking Summit- Innovation & Excellence Awards East Africa 2024, Nairobi, Kenya
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Paints Unexpected Reversal Pattern
Peter Schiff Warns Bill Ackman About Bitcoin in Counterargument to Michael Saylor
XRP Mystery: Massive XRP Tokens Shifted From Exchanges Spark Intrigue
Show all