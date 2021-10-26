XRP Now Accepted by FRIETSHOP Wetteren Restaurant in Belgium

News
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 09:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency is now accepted as payment in Belgian restaurant FRIETSHOP Wetteren as crypto adoption spreads wider
XRP Now Accepted by FRIETSHOP Wetteren Restaurant in Belgium
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
woj
woj

According to a tweet posted on the Twitter handle of the Belgian restaurant FRIETSHOP Wetteren, it started to take XRP as payment for meals on Monday.

XRP adoption slowed down by SEC's legal suit

The tweet was shared by prominent XRP community member @MackAttackXRP. Thus, the adoption of XRP continues. This past summer, CoinDesk reported that XRP, as well as the two biggest cryptos – Bitcoin and Ethereum – would be accepted by Paraguay's Universidad Americana as payment for educational courses and scientific degrees.

XRP adoption seems to be slowed down due to the legal suit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Ripple Labs, as well as two of its highest ranking executives – the CEO and the co-founder – in December of last year.

In January, multiple crypto exchanges turned their backs on this cryptocurrency, suspending XRP trading. Among these exchanges are Coinbase, Binance U.S., Bittrex and Bitstamp.

The XRP community has been posting frequent tweets addressing Coinbase with requests to resume XRP trading, but the coin has not been reinstated on this platform yet.

Elon Musk Echoes Jack Dorsey's Concerns About Inflation

Brian Armstrong supports Ripple and XRP

However, as reported by U.Today earlier, Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has posted a series of tweets. In them, he expressed support for Ripple and XRP in the legal war against the SEC.

In August, the U.S. securities and exchange regulator threatened to take Coinbase to court as well, over the lending product the crypto exchange was readying to launch to the market.

The new app was meant to offer users a chance to lend their USDC to other users and earn interest on that. However, the SEC contacted Coinbase, stating that the new LEND app was an unregistered security (the same accusation leveled at Ripple over XRP) and threatened to sue the platform.

Armstrong then tweeted that the regulator had allowed multiple other crypto players to launch a similar product but threatened to sue only Coinbase. According to him, Coinbase is happy to comply with any clear law or set of rules in this sphere. However, the SEC has offered none and is ignoring Coinbase's questions as to why the new crypto lending feature may happen to be an unregistered security.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

