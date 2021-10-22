leaderboard
Once Ripple Settles Its Case, XRP and Crypto Market Will Take Off, David Gokhshtein Says, Here’s Why

News
Fri, 10/22/2021 - 11:29
Yuri Molchan
Crypto influencer Gokhshtein reckons that as soon as the Ripple-SEC case is settled, the whole crypto market is going to benefit, not just XRP
Head of PAC Protocol and Gokhshtein Media, crypto influencer David Gokhshtein, has taken to Twitter to share his take on the potential positive outcome of the Ripple-SEC case.

As soon as it is settled, he reckons, XRP and the whole crypto market will take off.

The reason for that, according to him, is the fact that the SEC will finally provide some clarity regarding crypto. This was a condition on which Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse would agree to settle with the SEC, according to his recent interview. In particular, he wants to have "absolute certainty about XRP." He warned his readers that the tweet was not financial advice.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

