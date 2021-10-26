Elon Musk Echoes Jack Dorsey's Concerns About Inflation

News
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on the inflation debate
Elon Musk Echoes Jack Dorsey's Concerns About Inflation
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has amplified the ongoing debate about inflation with a recent statement.  

While the centibillionaire refrained from making long-term predictions, he writes that there is “strong inflationary pressure” in the short-term in response to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s tweet about the declining velocity of money in the U.S.

Billionaires join the inflation debate

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey caused quite a stir on Twitter after warning about imminent hyperinflation that is going to “change everything.”      

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently described high inflation as “frustrating,” but predicted that it would eventually cool off.

While members of the Bitcoin community were quick to praise the Twitter boss for once again vindicating their views, critics were quick to dismiss his ominous forecast as fearmongering.

Economist Steve Hanke, who’s known as a staunch cryptocurrency skeptic, slammed Dorsey for making such “irresponsible” comments. He pointed to the fact that no country in the world, including Venezuela, is currently experiencing hyperinflation. The billionaire replied with the “tears of joy” emoji.

Related
Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire

Musk’s net worth hits $289 billion

Musk’s recent comment on inflation come after his personal wealth skyrocketed to $289 billion thanks to the renewed Tesla rally.

On Oct. 25, the shares of the leading e-car maker surpassed the $1,000 level for the first time after car rental company Hertz announced that it would purchase 10,000 EVs from Tesla.

Yet, Musk is not the richest modern human. When adjusted for inflation, John D. Rockefeller’s fortune was $340 billion in today’s dollars, meaning that the Tesla boss has some catching up to do.

#Bitcoin News #Tesla News #Elon Musk #Jack Dorsey
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
10/26/2021 - 13:31
CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
10/26/2021 - 13:30
Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
10/26/2021 - 12:56
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya