Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP Nearing Key Resistance Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP could start aiming at $2 if it surpasses this key resistance level
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 6:34
    XRP Nearing Key Resistance Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to 100eyes Crypto Scanner, Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency is currently approaching horizontal resistance near the $1.60 level.

    Advertisement

    The XRP token has surged by 6% over the past 24 hours, outperforming every cryptocurrency in the top 10. For instance, Bitcoin is only up a mere 0.4%. It seems that many were recommending the leading cryptocurrency at their Thanksgiving tables.

    XRP is up by a whopping 207% this November so far, with just two days remaining to wrap up the month. 

    HOT Stories
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million

    If the token manages to hold onto its gains, it will log its best-performing month since December 2017. 

    Advertisement

    The Ripple-linked token is now fast approaching the $100 billion club with its market cap. 

    Related
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 07:18
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In 2018, XRP briefly surpassed Ethereum (ETH) to become the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It is currently in fifth place, still trailing behind BNB and Solana (SOL).   

    Breaking above the aforementioned resistance level might pave the way for an even stronger rally for the O.G. altcoin. The token could start inching closer to the $2 mark.

    Related
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 11:45
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The price rally coincided with the growing XRP ETF buzz in the U.S., with WisdomTree recently becoming the latest issuer to submit its application. At this point, it seems increasingly likely that such a product will end up being approved sooner or later.

    The upcoming departure of anti-crypto SEC Chair Gary Gensler also emerged as a key bullish catalyst. Presently, former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins is the leading candidate to replace Gensler.

    The token also recently became available for Robinhood US users, alongside other tokens.

    #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 5:27
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 29, 2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    LBank Reaches 15 Million Users, Achieving New Milestone in Global Crypto Exchange
    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Nearing Key Resistance Level
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD