XRP, ADA and SOL Now Available to Robinhood's US Customers

Popular commission-free trading app Robinhood has significantly expanded its altcoin offering for American customers.

From now on, Robinhood's U.S. users will be able to trade Ripple-affiliated XRP, Solana (SOL), Pepe (PEPE) and Cardano (ADA).

After the most recent additions, the list of cryptocurrencies that are available in the U.S. has increased to 19. Robinhood also supports such tokens as Dogecoin (DOGE), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Robinhood Crypto's Johann Kerbrat claims that there is demand for more cryptocurrencies among their customers.

Advertisement

In June 2023, the trading platform announced its intention to delist ADA, SOL and Polygon (MATIC). The decision was made after the aforementioned tokens were classified as securities by the SEC in its lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, the two leading cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Last December, Robinhood launched cryptocurrency trading in the EU. Notably, the delisted tokens were part of the company's EU offering.

Now that the loosening of the SEC's reins has begun, Roinbhood felt confident to make a slew of altcoins accessible to US users as well.