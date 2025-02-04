Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP has gained nearly 55% from prior day's low
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 16:02
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is seeing a spike in open interest, with traders making significant moves in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass data, XRP’s open interest has skyrocketed 12%, surpassing the $4 billion mark. This uptick coincides with the overall crypto market's rebound, with XRP experiencing double-digit increases. 
    XRP open interest is the total number of outstanding XRP futures or options contracts on the market. It represents the amount of money invested in XRP derivatives at any particular time. When traders enter futures or options contracts, open interest rises. As contracts close or expire, open interest diminishes.

    Related
    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 14:20
    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    Michael Saylor Reveals His Only Birthday Wish As He Turns 60
    SHIB Burns Jump 567%, But Here’s Big Price Twist
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress

    This key metric can provide insight into the sentiment of market participants; for example, rising open interest may indicate a growing bullish sentiment among traders, while falling open interest may indicate increasing bearish sentiment.

    Advertisement

    With XRP’s open interest surpassing $4 billion in the last 24 hours, market momentum appears to be building.

    XRP price rebounds

    The increase in open interest is consistent with XRP's recent price rebound. After experiencing selling over the weekend, XRP has seen a sentiment shift, with traders betting on further gains.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP has risen by more than 12% in the last 24 hours, swinging from a low of $1.72 the day before to a high of $2.8 on Tuesday, marking a 55% surge. The current spike in XRP matches similar moves on the broader crypto market.

    Related
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 13:25
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Crypto majors have risen by up to 20% in the last 24 hours, following Monday's $2.2 billion sell-off, which proved advantageous for risk-takers. Bitcoin surged past $102,000 before reverting to its current level above $100,000.

    XRP's latest recovery from its Feb. 3 lows saw it rise to close above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.62, a key level that has held up its price since it embarked on a bull run since November. Bulls are struggling to flip this level back into support, and if they are successful, XRP may aim for a retest of $3. On the other hand, renewed selling pressure could push XRP back below the $2 mark.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 15:59
    North Korean Hackers Targeting Crypto Wallets of MacOS Users
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    North Korean Hackers Targeting Crypto Wallets of MacOS Users
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD