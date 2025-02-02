Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP fell to lows of $2.75
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 14:20
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has fallen below the crucial $3 mark following a massive market sell-off, sparking concerns. The sudden downturn in the market has placed the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization under pressure, raising questions about its next potential move.

    Advertisement

    The crypto market saw increased volatility over the weekend, and BTC traded weak for the third consecutive day to fall below $100,000, providing risk-off signals to traditional markets.

    The larger cryptocurrency market fell alongside BTC, with CoinGlass reporting $539 million in crypto liquidations across various assets in the last 24 hours. Altcoins fared worse, some suffering double-digit losses.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones

    Related
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 13:25
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    XRP experienced a significant drop in value, and at the time of writing, XRP was down 7.82% in the last 24 hours to $2.77 and down 12% weekly.

    What's next for XRP?

    After days of consolidation near $3, the XRP price began to drop Jan. 31 and is on track for its third consecutive day of declines if today ends in losses.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The drop caused XRP to fall below $3, reaching a low of $2.75 in Sunday's trading session. The $3 price level had been a crucial psychological barrier, with XRP remaining above it since mid-January. Although XRP fell below the $3 level a few times, buyers were quick to buy the dip, and XRP returned to it.

    Related
    XRP Up 511% Yearly, How Much Higher Can It Go?
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 09:32
    XRP Up 511% Yearly, How Much Higher Can It Go?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If XRP regains momentum and reclaims the $3 level, it might indicate a recovery phase. This increases the chances of a rally to $4, and ultimately to $4.84.

    The market will be closely monitoring key support levels and broader market trends to gauge XRP’s next move. Will it recover quickly, or is there more downside ahead?

    The daily SMA 50 at $2.61 has held up as support for XRP since it embarked on a bull run in November 2024. If the decline continues, sellers will again attempt to push XRP to this price level where buyers are expected to enter.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 2, 2025 - 13:52
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 2, 2025 - 13:38
    208 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    208 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD