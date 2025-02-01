Advertisement
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple provides information about holdings in latest quarterly report
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 13:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple recently published its quarterly XRP Markets Report, which includes insights on the state of crypto markets, updates on the XRP ecosystem and its XRP holdings, which stand at 4,485,366,320 XRP as of the end of Q4, 2024.

    As an XRP holder, Ripple values open communication and trust; hence, it provides information about its XRP holdings on the first and last days of each quarter. Its holdings fall into two categories: XRP that it currently has available in its wallets, and XRP that is subject to on-ledger escrow lockups that will be released each month over the next 42 months.

    For this latter category, Ripple does not have access to this XRP until the escrow releases it to them monthly. Every month, the remaining XRP released is returned to the escrow account.

    Ripple's most recent report includes details about its XRP holdings at the beginning and end of Q4, 2024.

    As of Sept. 30, 2024, Ripple held 4,436,713,796 XRP, whereas the total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow was 38,900,000,005. At the end of Q4, 2024, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the total XRP held by Ripple was 4,485,366,320, while the total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow was 38,030,000,005.

    Ripple president predicts opportunity explosion in crypto space

    At the recently concluded XRP community day, Ripple President Monica Long reflected on crypto’s exponential growth and Ripple’s leadership in enabling institutional adoption. Long's comments were highlighted in a recent insights report published by the Ripple team.

    "When I joined Ripple in 2013, the entire crypto market cap was below $2 billion, and we’ve now 1000x that. I’m so happy with the position Ripple is in as we see this tidal wave — this explosion of opportunity — with serious financial institutions entering the blockchain space," Long added.

    The Ripple president also highlighted the success of RLUSD, Ripple’s enterprise-grade USD stablecoin, which launched in December 2024 and has already crossed the $100 million market cap mark: "We see such a huge opportunity for stablecoins. The next wave of growth will come from utility, which is the heartbeat of where we see RLUSD working."

    
    
    

