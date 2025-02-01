4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple recently published its quarterly XRP Markets Report, which includes insights on the state of crypto markets, updates on the XRP ecosystem and its XRP holdings, which stand at 4,485,366,320 XRP as of the end of Q4, 2024.

The Q4 XRP Markets Report is here: https://t.co/o9JkhxgGT7



The final quarter of 2024 brought key developments for XRP and the broader crypto industry:



📈 280% price movement – As regulatory uncertainty faded, XRP demand soared.



🏛 Policy shift – U.S. shifts toward regulatory… — Ripple (@Ripple) January 31, 2025

As an XRP holder, Ripple values open communication and trust; hence, it provides information about its XRP holdings on the first and last days of each quarter. Its holdings fall into two categories: XRP that it currently has available in its wallets, and XRP that is subject to on-ledger escrow lockups that will be released each month over the next 42 months.

For this latter category, Ripple does not have access to this XRP until the escrow releases it to them monthly. Every month, the remaining XRP released is returned to the escrow account.

Ripple's most recent report includes details about its XRP holdings at the beginning and end of Q4, 2024.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Ripple held 4,436,713,796 XRP, whereas the total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow was 38,900,000,005. At the end of Q4, 2024, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the total XRP held by Ripple was 4,485,366,320, while the total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow was 38,030,000,005.

Ripple president predicts opportunity explosion in crypto space

At the recently concluded XRP community day, Ripple President Monica Long reflected on crypto’s exponential growth and Ripple’s leadership in enabling institutional adoption. Long's comments were highlighted in a recent insights report published by the Ripple team.

"When I joined Ripple in 2013, the entire crypto market cap was below $2 billion, and we’ve now 1000x that. I’m so happy with the position Ripple is in as we see this tidal wave — this explosion of opportunity — with serious financial institutions entering the blockchain space," Long added.

The Ripple president also highlighted the success of RLUSD, Ripple’s enterprise-grade USD stablecoin, which launched in December 2024 and has already crossed the $100 million market cap mark: "We see such a huge opportunity for stablecoins. The next wave of growth will come from utility, which is the heartbeat of where we see RLUSD working."