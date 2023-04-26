XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 15:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP adds more than billion dollars in market capitalization following price recovery
XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market capitalization of the XRP token has added more than $1.3 billion in the past 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data shows. The token's current total capitalization is estimated to be $24.88 billion, making it the fourth largest crypto asset, not including stablecoins. The maximum market capitalization of XRP is still $127.9 billion, if the data is to be believed. This historical high was reached on Jan. 5, 2018.

XRP market cap by CoinMarketCap

Related
Ripple CTO Names One XRPL Feature He's Thrilled to See: Details

The solid increase in the figure was caused by a 6.5% rise in XRP's price from the $0.45 value where it had fallen as a result of a large-scale correction in the crypto market. All in all, as a result of this event, the price of XRP has lost more than 10.5% over the past seven days, which offset all of its action over the preceding month.

At the moment, XRP is quoted at $0.48, which at least opens the door for testing the zone around $0.55-$0.6 per token.

Related
XRP Holders Alert: New Ripple Class Action Hearing Scheduled

The key factor determining XRP's future prospects remains the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. As a reminder, the process will determine whether or not XRP is a security. At the beginning of the year, it was expected that the verdict would be announced by June. Even Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, had similar expectations. Nevertheless, we are one month away from this ephemeral deadline, but there does not seem to be much advancement.

#XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
04/26/2023 - 14:50
Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Suddenly Plunges to $0 on Bitrue Exchange, Here's What Happened
04/26/2023 - 14:30
XRP Suddenly Plunges to $0 on Bitrue Exchange, Here's What Happened
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Billions of SHIB Sold by Whales on These Top Exchanges as Price Rises 3%
04/26/2023 - 14:00
Billions of SHIB Sold by Whales on These Top Exchanges as Price Rises 3%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan