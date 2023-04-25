XRP: Crypto Will Win in Court, Pro-Ripple Attorney Asserts Two Key Reasons

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 18:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Deaton maintains his earlier stance that crypto industry will win in court
XRP: Crypto Will Win in Court, Pro-Ripple Attorney Asserts Two Key Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Pro-Ripple lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to predict a positive outcome in crypto's push for regulatory clarity from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As reported, Deaton voiced support for Coinbase's Writ of Mandamus, which marks another formal step to seek regulatory clarity from the SEC for the crypto industry.

The CryptoLaw founder made it known in recent tweets that he has read the Coinbase Writ of Mandamus, which he says remains on track. He, therefore, predicts a win for crypto, while recounting his earlier prediction that Grayscale would win regarding a BTC spot ETF.

Deaton maintains his earlier stance that the crypto industry will win in court. He gives two reasons for his belief that crypto will win: first, the SEC does not have the law on its side. Second, the facts the SEC has created in the last six years put it on the losing side.

According to Deaton, SEC lawyers lacked the necessary good faith to contend that XRP secondary market sales, which were made entirely independently of Ripple, were likewise securities.

As reported, Deaton expressed that he had no doubt Ripple would win in the Supreme Court and the SEC's gross overreach would be shut down. He says that Ripple's summary judgment brief is already an extremely well-written appellate brief.

Related
Ripple's Top Lawyer Highlights SEC's Recent Supreme Court Loss

Already, the regulator has seen five losses in six cases in the Supreme Court, with the most recent one, SEC v. Cochran, decided on April 14. Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty recently took to Twitter to highlight the SEC's losing streak in the Supreme Court.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Argues Chances of Ripple Win in Lawsuit: Details

Not only Deaton but pro-Ripple attorney Jeremy Hogan believes Ripple should prevail in the lawsuit given the paucity of evidence presented by the SEC and the overwhelming majority of the evidence that XRP purchasers did not rely on the efforts of Ripple.

While optimism remains ahead of the imminent decision regarding the Ripple lawsuit, the crypto community keeps its fingers crossed on the possible outcome of this key event.

#Ripple News #XRP #John E Deaton #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 10,000 Bitcoins Transferred to Swiss Bank: South Korean Prosecutors Investigate Do Kwon and TFL
04/25/2023 - 18:15
10,000 Bitcoins Transferred to Swiss Bank: South Korean Prosecutors Investigate Do Kwon and TFL
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image IIF Analyst Sheds Light on Bitcoin's Fall
04/25/2023 - 18:04
IIF Analyst Sheds Light on Bitcoin's Fall
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Hits Rock Bottom, What's Next?
04/25/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Hits Rock Bottom, What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan