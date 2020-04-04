U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
XRP Liquidity Hits New ATH as Large Amounts of XRP Keep Moving Between Wallets

News
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 08:07
Yuri Molchan
The index of XRP liquidity reaches a new all-time high in the Mexican ODL corridor, while almost 100 mln XRP moved between anonymous wallets and top crypto exchanges
Contents
The XRP liquidity has finally grown strong enough and is beating its old records, reaching new all-time highs. Meanwhile, owners of anonymous wallets keep moving impressive bulks of XRP.

New ATH reached

Data from the Mexican ODL corridor, the Bitso exchange, shows that earlier today, a new all-time high was reached there as the figures of the XRP Liquidity index added more than a million, going from 21,157,313 to 22,466,988.

The other two corridors – in the Philippines and Australia – are close to reaching new ATHs as well.

Almost 100 mln XRP moved from exchanges

Over the last twenty-four hours, the XRPL Monitor bot spotted 98.2 mln XRP ($17,637,249) transferred between anonymous wallets. Data from the analytical website Bithomp has it that such major crypto exchanges as Coinbase Pro, Binance, Bitstamp were involved in these transactions.

The aforementioned Ripple’s ODL partner Bitso also took part in one of those transfers.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

