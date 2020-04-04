Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Hits New ATH as Large Amounts of XRP Keep Moving Between Wallets

The index of XRP liquidity reaches a new all-time high in the Mexican ODL corridor, while almost 100 mln XRP moved between anonymous wallets and top crypto exchanges

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now!

The XRP liquidity has finally grown strong enough and is beating its old records, reaching new all-time highs. Meanwhile, owners of anonymous wallets keep moving impressive bulks of XRP.

New ATH reached

Data from the Mexican ODL corridor, the Bitso exchange, shows that earlier today, a new all-time high was reached there as the figures of the XRP Liquidity index added more than a million, going from 21,157,313 to 22,466,988.

The other two corridors – in the Philippines and Australia – are close to reaching new ATHs as well.

Almost 100 mln XRP moved from exchanges

Over the last twenty-four hours, the XRPL Monitor bot spotted 98.2 mln XRP ($17,637,249) transferred between anonymous wallets. Data from the analytical website Bithomp has it that such major crypto exchanges as Coinbase Pro, Binance, Bitstamp were involved in these transactions.

The aforementioned Ripple’s ODL partner Bitso also took part in one of those transfers.