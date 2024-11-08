    441,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) in One Hour – What's Happening?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive RLUSD transfer noticed over past 15 hours
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 12:21
    441,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) in One Hour – What's Happening?
    Data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X platform has revealed six consecutive transactions, which carried a massive amount of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoins each.

    All those transfers were conducted within a single hour, and they carried 441,000 RLUSD, cumulatively. They were the first RLUSD transfers facilitated by Ripple after a pause that lasted several weeks.

    441,000 RLUSD transfer facilitated

    The aforementioned data source revealed the details of six transactions that took place roughly 15 hours ago. Per the tweets, some of them were conducted between anonymous wallets, which were likely affiliated with Ripple somehow or unknown addresses and the RLUSD Treasury.

    The smallest transfer here comprised 58,500 RLUSD, and the largest one constituted 88,500 RLUSD. There were also two transfers of 68,500 RLUSD and two 78,500 RLUSD each.

    Prior to that, a 100,000 RLUSD transaction was spotted by the same RLUSD tracking service as early as October 26. This means that for approximately two weeks, RLUSD Treasury neither minted nor transferred any of those stablecoins. All those transfers were made as part of testing the new stablecoin before launching it onto the cryptocurrency market.

    Earlier, Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse proudly stated that he aimed to make RLUSD a gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins. The new asset has been in the making now for roughly a year, and Ripple began testing it in closed beta in August this year.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
