    60.8 Billion XRP in XRP Ledger Addresses, 3 Key XRPL Metrics to Watch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger has major metrics worth watching
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 11:08
    60.8 Billion XRP in XRP Ledger Addresses, 3 Key XRPL Metrics to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has some hidden metrics that many investors hardly pay attention to. According to data from XRP Ledger Services, the layer-1 network boasts 60,878,621,751 XRP locked in users’ accounts. This is a significant holding, considering that the total XRP supply is 99,987,181,197 XRP.

    Advertisement

    XRP Ledger core metrics worth watching

    As a high-performing protocol, XRP Ledger has a total user count of 5,294,740. This is a significant milestone for the protocol, showcasing its broader reach beyond the primary Ripple Labs ecosystem.

    Related
    Will XRP Lose Golden Cross? Here's Answer
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 09:12
    Will XRP Lose Golden Cross? Here's Answer
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In addition to the user count, 90,337,507 ledgers have been closed on the network already, a testament to the protocol's functionalities since its inception.

    XRP Ledger also boasts a total of 39,108,559,446 XRP locked in escrow. This is important as it underscores the backing liquidity for transactions that go on-chain. These escrow funds also cement trust in XRP Ledger smart contracts, a crucial ideal boosting innovations on the protocol like the Automated Market Maker (AMM).

    Notably, the Ripple-backed protocol has matched its counterpart in transactions, but more are expected soon.

    RLUSD Stablecoin to make the difference

    One unique feature of most public blockchains is the presence of a stablecoin that generally powers their liquidity. While USDT and USDC have launched on Ethereum as a native stablecoin, XRP Ledger is about to get its token through Ripple Labs.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 05:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The blockchain payments firm is in the last stages of the launch of the USDT rival it dubbed RLUSD. As reported earlier by U.Today, the firm recently conducted test minting for the proposed stablecoin on the XRPL and the Ethereum blockchain.

    Ultimately, the goal is for the XRP Ledger to operate at a level comparable to its industry counterparts, and the stablecoin may play a key role.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 10:07
    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Epic 'Bullish on Ethereum' Commentary
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 9:12
    Will XRP Lose Golden Cross? Here's Answer
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    60.8 Billion XRP in XRP Ledger Addresses, 3 Key XRPL Metrics to Watch
    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Epic 'Bullish on Ethereum' Commentary
    Will XRP Lose Golden Cross? Here's Answer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD