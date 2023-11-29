Advertisement
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP holders' legal representative John Deaton offers bullish insight on Coinbase's COIN price, indicates buy potential
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 13:10
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, Coinbase, the leading crypto exchange in the U.S., has witnessed a staggering 78% surge in its share price throughout November. Climbing from $71.88 per share to $128.27, the crypto giant achieved its highest value since April 2022.

The notable price action caught the attention of financial market experts and crypto enthusiasts alike. Among them is John Deaton, the founder of CryptoLaw and a well-known advocate for XRP.

Offering a bullish perspective on Coinbase's future, Deaton expressed his confidence in a short but powerful statement, declaring, "I think it's a screaming buy under $150."

Source: TradingView

Thus, according to Deaton's vision, Coinbase's share price may have the potential for an additional 16.94% upside.

Insiders and SEC

The green candles illuminating COIN's price chart are seen as a direct response to the challenges faced by Coinbase's main competitor, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Recent regulatory pressures led to the resignation of Binance's CEO and a hefty $4.3 billion fine for the exchange.

While Coinbase is not immune to regulatory scrutiny, facing an ongoing legal battle with the U.S. SEC for over a year, the recent surge has prompted some insiders to capitalize on the rally.

Notably, Fred Ehrsam, cofounder and director of the exchange, reportedly seized on the opportunity to cash out, selling a substantial $9 million worth of shares.

As the crypto market continues to navigate regulatory hurdles and competitive dynamics, Deaton's bullish stance on Coinbase suggests that there may be untapped potential in the rising share prices, making it a topic of considerable interest for investors eyeing the broader crypto landscape.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

