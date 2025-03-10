XRP: Hope for Reversal Here? Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Top Support of 2025: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) at $75,000: Don't Be Surprised

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following its recent decline, XRP has been finding it difficult to stay afloat, but there are indications that a reversal may be imminent. In order to stop further declines, the asset has reached a critical support level at about $2.14, where buying interest may rise. It is possible that XRP could break out of its current downward trend if the bullish momentum continues to build.

The position of the asset in relation to its moving averages is one of the most important indicators of a possible reversal. Converging with the price action of XRP at the moment is the 50-day moving average, which has historically served as dynamic resistance. It may indicate fresh strength and pave the way for an upward move toward $2.30 and higher if XRP is able to recover this level. However, if the current level is not maintained, the psychological threshold of $2.00 may be retested.

When assessing the likelihood of a reversal, volume dynamics are also very important. The fact that buyers are intervening to support the price at these levels would be confirmed by a notable increase in trading volume. Volume is still moderate right now, indicating that investors are still hesitant to take on big positions. In the future, XRP needs to surpass $2.30 in order to confirm a bullish reversal and recover higher price levels like $2.50.

XRP may move toward $1.85 if the $2.00 support is lost, which would quicken the bearish momentum. For the time being, traders should closely monitor price reactions around the important moving averages as well as volume spikes. XRP might be preparing for a recovery if buying pressure picks up, but there is still a chance for more declines without confirmation.

Shiba Inu hits key level

Shiba Inu has officially reached one of the most significant support levels of 2025, revisiting price levels last seen in August and September of the previous year. Whether SHIB stabilizes and recovers or degrades into additional losses could be determined by this critical level. According to the chart, SHIB has dropped in the direction of a robust horizontal support zone, which is indicated by the lowest price levels seen in the previous six months.

This price range is crucial for the asset's immediate future because it has served as a reliable floor on numerous occasions. SHIB may witness a reversal attempt if buyers intervene. SHIB may experience a sharp decline and head toward even lower valuation zones if this support fails. Its short-term moving averages, especially the 50-day and 100-day moving averages- which are aggressively trending downward - continue to be a major challenge for SHIB.

This implies that unless the mood of the market as a whole improves, momentum is still working against the asset, making a quick recovery challenging. SHIB needs to maintain this support level and see a rise in buying volume in order to prevent further declines. A retest of resistance zones around $0.000014, where sellers have previously gained control, may result from a bounce from this level.

However, SHIB may go into price discovery mode to the downside if bears continue to hold sway and the price closes below this crucial support. The next significant support may be around $0.000010 or even lower.

Bitcoin at risk

As selling pressure increases and drives the asset closer to a critical price range, Bitcoin is going through a turbulent time. Bitcoin is currently trading at about $81,000, and it has already broken below important moving averages, indicating that the bullish trend is waning. Arthur Hayes and other analysts believe that Bitcoin will probably soon retest the $78,000 mark. The next important support if it does not hold is $75,000.

A decline to $75,000 is a scenario that could cause significant volatility in addition to being a technical possibility. Hayes claims that there are many options, with open interest (OI) stacked between $70,000 and $75,000. If Bitcoin moves into this area, the market may react quickly and sharply due to liquidation events and fluctuations driven by derivatives. With lower highs and growing bearish momentum, Bitcoin's recent structure points to a downtrend formation from a technical standpoint. Volume has also been decreasing, indicating a lack of strong buyer interest.

The bearish sentiment is strengthened by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains in the lower range. Bitcoin would need to make a clear move above $90,000 with significant volume in order to disprove this pessimistic outlook. However, BTC is still susceptible to additional downward movements given the state of the market and the overall macroeconomic uncertainty.

Although traders should brace themselves for possible price whipsaws in the days ahead, a bounce from $75,000 might offer a brief recovery. More substantial buying interest may surface at $70,000, the next key psychological level to keep an eye on if Bitcoin drops below $75,000.