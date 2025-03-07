Bitcoin Plunging Lower Despite BTC Reserve Hype

The Bitcoin price dropped sharply lower following the introduction of a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the U.S.

The reserve will contain roughly 200,000 coins that have been confiscated by the government.

The price of the cryptocurrency plunged after the market assumed that the government would avoid buying additional coins.

However, the government will look for ways to buy additional BTC without using taxpayer funds. Future acquisitions of Bitcoin will likely require congressional approval.

According to data provided by analytics platform Lookonchain, the U.S. government has $16.14 billion by selling BTC prematurely.

Buy the rumor, sell the news

The sharp Bitcoin drop does not come as a surprise given that many expected the market to treat the creation of the reserve as a "sell-the-news" event.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has recalled that Bitcoin also sold off following the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early 2024.

However, the leading cryptocurrency then went on to reach a new record high shortly after the sell-off.

According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, the introduction of the reserve "dramatically" reduces the likelihood of the government banning Bitcoin.

This will also prompt other countries to follow suit by establishing their own Bitcoin reserves.