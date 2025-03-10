Advertisement
AD

    2.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Just Made Massive Comeback

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 14:28
    While XRP's price is still in descending channel, on-chain dynamic is surprisingly positive
    2.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Just Made Massive Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An increase in network activity indicates that XRP has made a significant comeback. XRP saw more than 2.2 million transactions in the last day, which is among the most active days in recent memory. The rise in successful transaction execution and the increase in transactions indicate that interest in XRP is reviving. After its recent decline, XRP is displaying signs of resilience from a technical standpoint. 

    Advertisement

    The price is trying to break through important resistance levels while circling $2.42. With the 50-day moving average serving as a crucial short-term resistance, the moving averages show a conflict between bulls and bears. There may be a push toward $2.60 and higher if XRP can maintain its current momentum.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A resurgence of interest in XRP's usefulness is also indicated by the rise in transaction volume. Users are actively interacting with the ecosystem, as evidenced by the large number of successful transactions processed by the network. Institutional changes or a rise in demand for cross-border payments, an area in which XRP has traditionally excelled, could be the cause of this.

    HOT Stories
    Just In: Strategy (MSTR) Eyes $21 Billion in Stock Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Legendary Trader Brand Makes Bearish Bitcoin Prediction, Debating AI Forecast
    360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000

    Related
    Bitcoin Whales Rapidly Buying It Back – 5,000 BTC Added in March
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 09:55
    Bitcoin Whales Rapidly Buying It Back – 5,000 BTC Added in March
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    But even with these positive indications, XRP continues to encounter formidable opposition. To stop additional downward pressure, the prior support levels around $2.30 must remain intact. One could anticipate a retest of the $2.20 zone if selling pressure increases. The important levels for investors to keep an eye on are still $2.50 and $2.60 on the upside; a decline below $2.20 might indicate additional weakness.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH): $2,000 Might Be Lost Today
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 08:16
    Ethereum (ETH): $2,000 Might Be Lost Today
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Though market sentiment and outside variables will be key in determining its next course, on-chain activity at the moment indicates that XRP has the potential for additional gains. All things considered, XRP's recent network activity and performance point to a potential change in momentum. The asset may see a resurgence of bullish sentiment if the trend continues, but it is still imperative to keep a careful eye on market conditions.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 13:24
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Distribution: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 12:53
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,028%, 20,633,494 SHIB Gone Forever
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Just Made Massive Comeback
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Distribution: Details
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,028%, 20,633,494 SHIB Gone Forever
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD