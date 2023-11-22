XRP Holders' Lawyer's 10 Golden Crypto List Sparks Debate

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP holders' lawyer John Deaton recently sparked a debate in the community after he posted a list of 10 digital currencies he can hold for the next 12 months if he had to choose. The community showed a mixed reaction to the list as many advised the pro-crypto lawyer on which coins to remove and which to add.

Advertisement

According to Deaton, Bitcoin (BTC) topped the list of his preferred assets. This list also has XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Quant (QNT), Render Network (RNDR), Solana (SOL), Kaspa (KAS), Avalanche (AVAX), Hedera (HBAR) and Casper (CSPR) as preferred coins to hold.

If you had to pick only 10 tokens to own for the next 12 months (as a trade) what are they? Here’s mine:



BTC

XRP

ETH

QNT

RNDR

SOL

KAS

AVAX

HBAR

CSPR



What am I missing? — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) November 22, 2023

The choice of some of these digital currencies is explainable as owning Bitcoin is synonymous with betting big on the de facto leader in the industry, with the possibility of getting a spot BTC ETF approved this year. Should this happen, experts predict Bitcoin will skyrocket in response to the massive capital inflows it will see.

XRP's choice stems from its status as the only regulatory-defined token in the United States with great utility as a payment token. Other tokens like Ethereum, Solan, Kaspa and Render were named as they all exhibited some unique use cases that can bolster their performance.

Community's take on lawyer's list

While many agreed with the majority of the choices Deaton made, some odd tokens were fished out. One X user, @Kashta9, said they will replace HBAR with XinFin Network (XDC). Some commenters were surprised Stellar (XLM) and Cardano (ADA) did not make the list, considering the stellar fundamentals the protocols are showcasing at the moment.

While Stellar is a formidable payment protocol with functional partnerships, Cardano has remained consistent in rolling out innovative protocols, the latest of which is the Midnight Protocol. Though most commenters had differing opinions, the debate on X shows the industry has enough promising projects to consider when exploring investment options.