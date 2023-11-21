Advertisement
XRP Bull Run Needs This Price Action, Here's Why

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite lack of action on XRP, asset might be getting ready for bigger move in future
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 13:05
As we analyze the recent price action depicted in the accompanying chart, a pattern emerges that suggests a need for a corrective phase before XRP can embark on a sustained bull run.

The XRP/USDT chart displays a classic consolidation pattern after a significant spike. The market seems to be catching its breath after the euphoric climb, which is an essential phase in market cycles. This consolidation, often viewed as a bearish signal, could indeed be the precursor to a healthy uptrend. 

XRP USDT Chart
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The key lies in the asset's ability to establish and maintain a support level above the critical moving averages — a sign that would bolster investor confidence and signal a strong foundation for upward momentum.

However, the journey of XRP has been riddled with challenges. Unlike its peers, such as Ethereum and Chainlink, XRP has struggled to reclaim its former glory. The asset's inability to surge in tandem with other cryptocurrencies could be attributed to several factors, including ongoing regulatory challenges and a less robust ecosystem driving new innovations.

While Ethereum has progressed with its network upgrades, and Chainlink has expanded its DeFi partnerships, XRP has largely been preoccupied with its legal battles, hindering its ability to capitalize on bullish market trends.

In terms of technical analysis, XRP's current price action is crucial. The market is looking for a decisive move where XRP either breaks above the moving averages, confirming bullish sentiment, or breaks down below, which could further fuel the bearish outlook. For a bull run to materialize, XRP needs to demonstrate strong volume-supported ascents, affirming investor confidence and attracting market participants looking for growth opportunities.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

