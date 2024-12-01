Advertisement
    XRP Hits Mind-Blowing $110 Billion Target

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP secures new crucial threshold, breaking substantial $100 billion threshold and surging higher
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 9:12
    XRP Hits Mind-Blowing $110 Billion Target
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With its remarkable market valuation of $111 billion, XRP has taken the place of one the strongest assets on the market right now. Many well-known influencers on X have expressed surprise. In contrast to its reputation as a slow-moving asset with a track record of poor performance, XRP has unexpectedly risen to prominence.

    After a strong rally that started in early November, the price chart displays XRP trading at $1.87. With a sizable volume supporting its upward movement, the asset broke through important resistance levels such as $1.30 and $1.50. Despite some doubts regarding its sustainability due to XRP's previous reputation, the rally has also been bolstered by robust market sentiment.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recent price action is particularly vertical, which may give rise to short-term worries about overextension. A cooldown period may be necessary for the asset because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is firmly in the overbought zone. But the volume spike indicates that investor interest is still high, and if momentum holds, a further rally could occur. Immediate resistance is located close to the $2.00 psychological threshold.

    If this level is decisively broken above, additional gains may be possible with $2.20 or $2.50 as possible targets. Support levels to keep an eye on on the downside are $1.50 and $1.30, which have both historically served as potent resistance.

    If the market as a whole stays steady, a decline to these levels would still keep XRP in a healthy upward trend. The ramifications of XRP's sharp increase go beyond changes in price. Its capacity to recover in spite of its past dismissal as a poor-performing asset suggests that market sentiment has changed.

    As XRP gains traction, discussions concerning its long-term usefulness and significance in the skyrocketing cryptocurrency market may resurface. Everyone is currently watching to see if XRP can continue its upward trend and hold its position above $2.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

