Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow

Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoiner and chief executive at JAN3, has taken to his X account to once again recommend to Wikipedia to buy the world’s largest cryptocurrency BTC.

Mow published a screenshot of a donation request sent by Wikipedia to many of its users asking them to donate $2.75.

Mow tweeted that while they are sending him an annual donation reminder, he sent them his “annual reminder to buy Bitcoin.” In the tweet, he tagged the X accounts of Wikipedia and its founder Jimmy Wales.

I see your annual donation reminder and am giving you my annual reminder to buy #Bitcoin. @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales https://t.co/Rv0S1LUJUI pic.twitter.com/yThfl8hX4H — Samson Mow (@Excellion) November 29, 2024

Mow quoted his own tweet published from roughly a year ago — in early December 2023. In that post, Mow stated that if Wikipedia had purchased Bitcoin several years ago, following Mow’s recommendation, they “wouldn’t have to beg for donations every year in perpetuity.”

In December last year, Wikipedia’s founder Jimmy Wales slammed Bitcoin in his tweet, saying that one cannot forget a password to one’s bank account and therefore cannot lose all one’s money unlike what may happen with a Bitcoin wallet. “Because banks work and bitcoin doesn’t,” he tweeted. That comment triggered reaction from many crypto community member and influencers. Among them was Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, who suggested that one day Wikipedia would be replaced with a decentralized alternative.

Earlier that year, Wikipedia stopped accepting donation in Bitcoin that it had been gratefully taking for many years before.