    Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow made reminder to Wikipedia to buy BTC
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 20:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoiner and chief executive at JAN3, has taken to his X account to once again recommend to Wikipedia to buy the world’s largest cryptocurrency BTC.

    Mow published a screenshot of a donation request sent by Wikipedia to many of its users asking them to donate $2.75.

    Mow tweeted that while they are sending him an annual donation reminder, he sent them his “annual reminder to buy Bitcoin.” In the tweet, he tagged the X accounts of Wikipedia and its founder Jimmy Wales.

    Mow quoted his own tweet published from roughly a year ago — in early December 2023. In that post, Mow stated that if Wikipedia had purchased Bitcoin several years ago, following Mow’s recommendation, they “wouldn’t have to beg for donations every year in perpetuity.”

    In December last year, Wikipedia’s founder Jimmy Wales slammed Bitcoin in his tweet, saying that one cannot forget a password to one’s bank account and therefore cannot lose all one’s money unlike what may happen with a Bitcoin wallet. “Because banks work and bitcoin doesn’t,” he tweeted. That comment triggered reaction from many crypto community member and influencers. Among them was Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, who suggested that one day Wikipedia would be replaced with a decentralized alternative.

    Earlier that year, Wikipedia stopped accepting donation in Bitcoin that it had been gratefully taking for many years before.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

