XRP Gains Unexpected Popularity Among This Group of Investors

XRP becomes one of most used smart contracts by this group of investors

According to data provided by WhaleStats, XRP was one of the most used smart contracts among the top 90 BNB holders yesterday. At one point, XRP turnover among this group of investors unexpectedly rose by 241.5%. In doing so, the asset gained 2% of the total, with BNB, BUSD and various BNB Chain wrapped tokens traditionally accounting for a large share.

Interestingly, the trend continued today, with XRP remaining in sixth place among BNB's most-used smart contracts. Its usage fell 83% over the day, but it still has a chunk of 0.64% of the total. It was later reported by the same WhaleStats that XRP is in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 2,000 largest BNB whales today.

The total supply of XRP on Binance Smart Chain is 277 million tokens, equivalent to a fully diluted market cap of $99.45 million. The number of holders of Binance-Peg XRP, according to BscScan, is 254,895 addresses.

More unexpected XRP and BNB crossovers

Another encounter between XRP and BNB occurred on the margins of social media. Thus, XRP Ledger lead developer and Xumm Wallet author Wietse Wind stated that XRP is a stablecoin, as 1 XRP is directly equal to itself.

XRP already is a stable coin: 1 XRP = 1 XRP. — WietseWind - 🛠 XUMM @ XRPL Labs (@WietseWind) December 28, 2022

The developer's controversial thesis was a kind of homage to the famous post by the head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who once stated that 1 BTC equals 1 BTC and then repeated the same about BNB.