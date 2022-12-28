RippleX Starts Giving Away Money to XRPL Developers, Here's What It's For

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 09:14
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP Ledger developers with specific ideas to be rewarded via new RippleX program
RippleX Starts Giving Away Money to XRPL Developers, Here's What It's For
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RippleX, the Ripple branch responsible for developing XRP Ledger and supporting ecosystem developers, has launched a new cash giveaway program, but with definitive conditions.

So, XRPL Bounties, which is the name of the new program, involves rewarding those developers who propose new specific ideas for XRP Ledger. It all starts with a proposal, which then goes through a series of reviews and evaluations and will be available for implementation to all willing developers, but only if they meet compliance requirements.

Related
Ex-Ripple Director Says XRP Ledger Smart Contracts in Development

When all submissions have been considered, and once the idea has been implemented, all those who participated will be able to claim the payment.

What XRPL bounties have already been proposed?

A total of five bounties have been opened so far, where the most popular one concerns the creation of a proof-of-attendance infrastructure, which would allow an NFT on the XRP Ledger to confirm attendance at any event.

Related
108,900 XRP Is New Record for XRPL NFT Sales: Details

Of the interesting and unusual bounties now open for discussion is the integration of Unreal Engine 5, an advanced gaming engine. As conceived by the author, this will allow game developers to incorporate XRP Ledger functionality into their product, and for players to use that same functionality in games created on the Unreal Engine. For example, it is the engine that has recently been running the popular multi-player shooter Fortnite on the PlayStation 5 console.

#XRPL #XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Polkadot (DOT) Community Believes Coin Will End 2022 with 41% Upside
12/28/2022 - 10:48
Polkadot (DOT) Community Believes Coin Will End 2022 with 41% Upside
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix, Spotify Subscriptions via This Integration
12/28/2022 - 10:35
SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix, Spotify Subscriptions via This Integration
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana Down 73%, and More to Come as Developers Halt All Activities on Network
12/28/2022 - 10:09
Solana Down 73%, and More to Come as Developers Halt All Activities on Network
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan