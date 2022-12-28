David Gokhshtein: "Adding More Bags of LTC and XRP," Here's Reason

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 11:34
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP, LTC record increased accumulation to end year
David Gokhshtein: "Adding More Bags of LTC and XRP," Here's Reason
As the year draws to a close, founder of Gokhshtein Media and crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein is highlighting some steps he would take in the remaining three days left in the year.

Gokhshtein says he wants to put his crypto assets in order. Some of his plans included adding more bags of LTC and XRP.

As the year concludes, on-chain data indicates that large holders are accumulating more XRP.

According to WhaleStats, XRP currently ranks among the 10 most purchased tokens among the 2,000 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours.

Santiment, a blockchain analytics firm, also noticed that millionaire XRP whales were rapidly filling their bags for the end of 2022. It observes that XRP whale and shark addresses, which make up the 1 million to 10 million XRP tier, have been rapidly accumulating.

The on-chain analytics firm noted that, in December, both the number of these addresses (1,617) and their percentage of supply held (7.23%) touched a new all-time high. XRP was a major gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies on Dec. 27 as its price shot up by more than 8%.

A similar trend was observed for Litecoin (LTC). On Dec. 27, Santiment noted that Litecoin's price ratio v. Bitcoin remains significantly higher as large addresses have started popping up at historic rates since May.

Since June 12, it states that the LTC/BTC price ratio is up +130% as the network saw the highest number of addresses holding over 1,000 LTC addresses in two years.

According to on-chain data, most projects are now at historical pain points where bounces occur after major declines in 2022.

Aside from this, Gokhshtein believes XRP might take off once Ripple wins the SEC lawsuit, predicting that the entire crypto industry would go parabolic as well. Several predictions point to a successful resolution of the Ripple lawsuit by 2023.

#David Gokhshtein #Litecoin #XRP #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

