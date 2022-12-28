David Gokhshtein: "Adding More Bags of LTC and XRP," Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the year draws to a close, founder of Gokhshtein Media and crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein is highlighting some steps he would take in the remaining three days left in the year.

Alright — first thing I’m going to make sure to do in the next few days is to have my #crypto assets in order.



Going back to focusing on $BTC and $ETH as my top dawgs.



Then, adding more bags of $LTC and $XRP. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 27, 2022

Gokhshtein says he wants to put his crypto assets in order. Some of his plans included adding more bags of LTC and XRP.

As the year concludes, on-chain data indicates that large holders are accumulating more XRP.

According to WhaleStats, XRP currently ranks among the 10 most purchased tokens among the 2,000 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours.

Ads Ads

Santiment, a blockchain analytics firm, also noticed that millionaire XRP whales were rapidly filling their bags for the end of 2022. It observes that XRP whale and shark addresses, which make up the 1 million to 10 million XRP tier, have been rapidly accumulating.

The on-chain analytics firm noted that, in December, both the number of these addresses (1,617) and their percentage of supply held (7.23%) touched a new all-time high. XRP was a major gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies on Dec. 27 as its price shot up by more than 8%.

A similar trend was observed for Litecoin (LTC). On Dec. 27, Santiment noted that Litecoin's price ratio v. Bitcoin remains significantly higher as large addresses have started popping up at historic rates since May.

Since June 12, it states that the LTC/BTC price ratio is up +130% as the network saw the highest number of addresses holding over 1,000 LTC addresses in two years.

According to on-chain data, most projects are now at historical pain points where bounces occur after major declines in 2022.

Aside from this, Gokhshtein believes XRP might take off once Ripple wins the SEC lawsuit, predicting that the entire crypto industry would go parabolic as well. Several predictions point to a successful resolution of the Ripple lawsuit by 2023.