    XRP Forms First Major Bearish Signal

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP clearly forming major bearish signal, which can become foundation for potential reversal
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 9:57
    XRP Forms First Major Bearish Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With the token forming its first notable bearish signal since the recent surge, XRP's explosive rally may be coming to an end. The provided chart indicates a lower high, which could indicate that the current uptrend is losing momentum. Indicators of a possible price reversal, such as this development, could result in additional retracement in the days ahead.

    Because it frequently signals the start of a downtrend, the lower high signal is especially worrisome for those who are bullish on XRP. There is a chance that selling pressure will increase, since XRP has failed to break its previous peak, especially if volume keeps declining as it has in recent trading sessions. Maintaining a rally requires volume, and a decline in it frequently indicates waning investor interest or profit-taking activity. Investors keeping an eye on XRP should pay particular attention to three crucial price levels.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The first is $2.30, a close-by support level that might hold in the near future. The next major support if this level fails is located at $1.275. This region may serve as a more robust barrier against additional losses because it aligns with the asset's prior consolidation zone. If selling pressure increases past this point though, XRP may test $1.13, which is in line with the 50-day EMA and a crucial psychological support level.

    To invalidate the bearish signal and restore bullish momentum, XRP needs to recover $2.80. A considerable increase in volume indicating a resurgence of buyer confidence would be necessary to accomplish this. Despite XRP's remarkable rally, this lower high formation should be taken as a warning.

    When preparing their strategies, investors should take these important levels into account and be ready for possible volatility. XRP's response in the upcoming sessions will determine whether this signal signals the beginning of a long-term correction or a brief setback.

    #XRP
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

