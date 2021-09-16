XRP Forming Potentially Constructive Long-Term Pattern: Savvy Trader Peter Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Veteran commodity trader Peter L. Brandt has taken to Twitter to congratulate those who have invested in altcoins at an early stage and made large profits by now, thus admitting that he is "a dinosaur in a new game."

Below that tweet, as if to underscore his statement about altcoins, he shared a screenshot of an XRP chart that shows a "potentially constructive" pattern for this coin.

XRP forms an Inverse Head and Shoulders

The seasoned trader has posted a chart that shows that the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, is forming an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. Potentially, Head and Shoulders (either a regular or inverse one) is followed by an asset reverse when it starts moving in the opposite direction.

In this particular case, Brandt says that, in the long term, XRP is potentially headed North.

Brandt sends apologies to early altcoin investors

In the root tweet, the trader apologized to all early altcoin investors he has ever shown disrespect to. He sent congratulations to them on a "job really well done" and calling them the best representatives of a new generation of market speculators.

I sincerely apologize for any disrespect shown to those who climbed aboard the alt-coin train early and have the gains to show for it. Congrats on a job really well done. You exemplify the best of a new generation of market speculators. I am a dinosaur in a new game. — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 15, 2021

The screenshot of the aforementioned XRP chart came as a response to a suggestion that Peter should jump on the XRP train.

Peter Brandt's mixed feelings about XRP

Previously, Brandt has demonstrated disdain multiple times for the Ripple-affiliated currency and urged the SEC to proclaim it a security long before the regulatory agency initiated its lawsuit against Ripple over the same issue in late December 2020.

This year, however, the veteran commodity trader has several times posted bullish tweets on XRP.