Advertisement
AD

    XRP Eyes 30% April Increase, If XRP Price History Comes True

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP price prediction: Could April bring 30% rally based on price history?
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 15:55
    XRP Eyes 30% April Increase, If XRP Price History Comes True
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As March nears its end, XRP investors are observing with optimism as the cryptocurrency maintains a value of $0.64, marking a nearly 10% increase for the month. With this achievement, attention naturally turns to April, prompting speculation regarding the trajectory of this popular digital asset.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP: Extremely Rare Bullish Cross Occurs

    Analysis of historical data suggests a potential 30% surge for XRP in April. According to insights derived from CryptoRank, April historically demonstrates a favorable performance for XRP, with an average monthly return of 31%. However, for those inclined toward a more conservative estimate, the median monthly return stands at a noteworthy 2.05% increase.

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    A retrospective examination of XRP's price history reveals a mixed but predominantly positive outlook. While the last two Aprils witnessed declines in XRP's value, the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 showcased significant gains. Notably, 2021 recorded a notable 174.1% increase in the XRP price during April.

    ""
    XRP Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

    In light of this historical context, XRP finds itself poised for two potential scenarios in the coming month. It could potentially soar to approximately $0.85 per token, or it might experience a more modest uptick to around $0.65 per XRP, indicating stability.

    Related
    Lead XRPL NFT Creator Explains Why Solana Is Better Than XRP Ledger

    While the figures paint a picture of a possible surge to levels not witnessed in two years, it is imperative to bear in mind the inherent unpredictability of the crypto market, where nothing is ever guaranteed.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus
    2024/03/25 15:51
    XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    2024/03/25 15:51
    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    2024/03/25 15:51
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2Broker's $5 Million-Worth Innovation is Here - Meet B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP)
    WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP and Business Networking Tickets Selling Fast!
    PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Eyes 30% April Increase, If XRP Price History Comes True
    XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus
    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD