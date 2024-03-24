Lead XRPL NFT Creator Explains Why Solana Is Better Than XRP Ledger

Renowned for his influential presence in the world of XRP Ledger, Kaj Leroy, the founder of the widely acclaimed Xpunks NFT collection, has recently drawn attention with his comparative analysis of blockchain protocols. Leroy, in a recent discourse, offered insights into the current state of XRPL while juxtaposing it with Solana, sparking widespread discussion within the community.

Leroy shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by XRPL, particularly emphasizing issues surrounding its automated market maker (AMM) functionality. He highlighted Ripple's cautionary advice against utilizing the AMM due to inherent bugs, causing disruptions in transaction execution. The founder lamented the implications of these shortcomings, expressing empathy for affected businesses and individuals who have encountered financial setbacks.

solana is a lot better, thats why its more popular — Kaj (@BradPunkhouse) March 24, 2024

Central to Leroy's discourse was his comparison between XRPL and Solana, wherein he outlined the latter's perceived superiority. Drawing parallels to SpaceX's trajectory, Leroy underscored the inevitability of occasional setbacks in the pursuit of innovation, emphasizing Solana's resilience in the face of intermittent technical difficulties.

He lauded Solana's robust technology, burgeoning market adoption, and token performance as factors contributing to its prominence, contrasting them with XRPL's and XRP's current state of affairs.

Catch-up play

Moreover, Leroy dismissed the notion of XRPL's AMM implementation as groundbreaking innovation, characterizing it as a belated effort to align with prevailing industry standards. He contended that XRPL's lag in adopting such features signifies a need for substantial improvements to maintain competitiveness in the evolving blockchain landscape.

Leroy's remarks serve as a strong critique of XRPL's shortcomings while advocating for transformative reforms to ensure its viability in a fiercely competitive ecosystem. It remains to be seen how the XRP community will respond to such harsh words.