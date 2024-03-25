Advertisement
    XRP: Extremely Rare Bullish Cross Occurs

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP shows unusual bullish pattern that might change things around
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 10:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Something big is happening with XRP. There is a rare bullish cross — this time it is the 100 and 50 crossing paths. It is not as common as the golden cross of the 200 and 50 EMAs, but it is a strong sign that XRP might be picking up steam.

    Here's the deal: XRP is currently priced around $0.63. It has been swinging, but now these moving averages are telling us a story. The 100 EMA crossing over the 50 EMA is a hint that XRP's price could be gearing up for more steady growth.

    Support levels sit near $0.58, where XRP tends to find a floor and bounce back. If XRP keeps above this, it is in a good zone. Now, the resistance level, which is like a ceiling, is up to about $0.64. If XRP can push past this point, it has a clear shot at moving higher.

    XRPUSDT
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The future? If this bullish cross truly signals a gain in momentum, and the market stays friendly, XRP's next target could be higher, perhaps reaching $0.70. The scenario here is growth, step by step, breaking through resistance and setting new highs.

    Remember, the world of crypto can twist and turn fast. While these EMAs crossing is a bullish sign, XRP needs to continue climbing and get past key resistance levels for the growth to hold. It is looking positive, but as always with crypto, there are no guarantees.

    So, is XRP ready to soar? The signs are there, and the recent EMA cross adds weight to that potential. But it will need to break through resistance to truly fly. However, the market has just exited a severe correction that began a few weeks ago, and it is too early to make extremely bullish predictions.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

