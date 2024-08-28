    XRP Drops Below Critical Level: Details

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP has lost important support level, which may trigger discontinuation of uptrend
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 10:21
    XRP Drops Below Critical Level: Details
    XRP recently crossed below a critical technical barrier, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, as its price dipped toward $0.57. The asset is about to enter a more substantial downward trend. Breaking below the 50 EMA indicates that XRP may be losing its bullish momentum.

    The 50 EMA frequently serves as a strong support level in an uptrend. For XRP, the current circumstances are not favorable. The plunge to $0.57 and the breaking of the 50 EMA are not isolated occurrences; rather, they speak to a larger absence of interest in purchasing cryptocurrencies.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technical analysis indicates that subsequent declines are frequently preceded by the inability to sustain support at such a critical level. XRP could continue to decline unless there is a significant inflow of buyers to push the price back above the 50 EMA. With difficulty regaining its footing, XRP is currently trading near the $0.57 mark.

    Even though momentum is still in play, the lack of significant buying pressure in recent weeks points to a continuation of the downtrend as the most likely course of events. In the absence of fresh catalysts or heightened investor interest, the market has not demonstrated any discernible signs of turning around, and XRP may experience a more substantial retracement in the days ahead.

    The volume indicators have been declining, which adds more credence to the bearish outlook. A sustained downtrend is more likely when there is less trading volume during a price drop, as this suggests that fewer investors are willing to purchase the asset.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

