XRP Documentary Could See Release This November, Shiba Inu to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step,' 247 Billion PEPE in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP getting its own documentary

According to a recent X announcement by Fruition Productions film and gaming studio, the XRP community could see the release of the "XRP Unleashed" documentary this November. The company decided to take matters into its own hands and pursue self-distribution, meaning that the documentary will be available on a few platforms like Amazon and Apple TV, but without their support. Replying to its followers' questions about the documentary, Fruition Productions stated that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and his executive team will not appear in the project since they refused to take part in it. However, the documentary's team did interview Ripple CTO David Schwartz, so it appears that the film will feature at least one well-known figure from the XRP industry. "When you see the scope of what we’re covering, I actually don’t blame them at all. Resistance in the form of requiring lots of story compromises, and then arbitrary celebrity," the company commented.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to launch DAO Governance as "next step"

Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, recently shared an article titled "Shib: The Token Redefining Community Engagement and Blockchain Innovation" on her X page. The article reveals the launch of DAO Governance as the "next step" for the Shiba Inu project, which will allow every SHIB holder to have a say in its plans. As stated in the article, Shib’s governance structure will be ruled by two key councils, the Charity Council and the Culture & Heritage Council. The Charity Council will oversee the community's humanitarian projects, while the Culture & Heritage Council will preserve Shiba Inu's culture. This DAO Governance initiative will add massive value to SHIB, helping the protocol expand its stance as a community-driven project. However, the exact date of the SHIB DAO Governance's official introduction is yet unknown.

Advertisement

247 billion PEPE in 24 hours, When rebound?