    XRPL Network to Roll out Three Major Features for Users

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 13:05
    Three new XRPL improvements have achieved majority
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP Ledger might be set to welcome new upgrades in the coming days, as three amendments (which represent new features or other changes to transaction processing) have achieved over 80% of votes and can become enabled if they hold a supermajority for at least two weeks.

    According to XRP Ledger blockchain explorer XRPscan, three amendments — "fixAMMv1_3," "fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2" and "fixPayChanCancelAfter" have gained majority and have started their 14-day countdown timer. If these fix amendments retain support through the countdown period, they might be activated on Aug. 29, 2025.

    According to recent XRPscan data, the current countdown for these three amendments is about 11 days.

    Amendments explained

    fixAMMv1_3 amendment

    The fixAMMv1_3 amendment adds several fixes to Automated Market Maker code, including invariant checks to ensure that AMMs function as designed. It also adds rounding to AMM "deposit and withdraw" to ensure that the AMM's balance meets the invariant.

    On deposit, tokens out are rounded downward and the deposit amount is rounded upward. On withdrawal, tokens in are rounded upward, and withdrawal amount is rounded downward. The upgrade also fixes validation of "AMMBid" transactions to ensure that "AuthAccounts" cannot contain duplicates or the transaction sender.

    fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 

    The fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 amendment fixes a bug where NFT transfer fees could bypass certain limitations on receiving tokens. It specifically prevents an NFT issuer from receiving fungible tokens as transfer fees if the fungible tokens' issuer uses authorized trust lines and the NFT issuer's trust line is not authorized. It also disallows an NFT issuer from receiving fungible tokens as transfer fees on a deep-frozen trust line.

    Without this amendment, NFT transfer fees could be paid to an NFT issuer, circumventing these restrictions.

    fixPayChanCancelAfter

    The fixPayChanCancelAfter amendment prevents new payment channels from being created with a "CancelAfter" time that is before the current ledger. Instead, the "PaymentChannelCreate" transaction fails, with the result code "tecEXPIRED."

    Without this amendment, transactions can create a payment channel, whose "CancelAfter" time is in the past. This payment channel is automatically removed as expired by the next transaction to affect it.

    #XRPL #Ripple News #XRP
