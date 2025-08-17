DOGE Price Prediction for August 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the local resistance of $0.2360. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing rise to the $0.24 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.2186.

If the picture does not change, there is a high chance to witness a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. As neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2347 at press time.