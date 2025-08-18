Key SHIB Metric Soars 1,047%, Costing 158,727,357 Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shibburn wallet tracker has spotted a major rise in the Shiba Inu burn rate metric; it has logged a four-digit increase, according to a recent tweet.

This was possible after more than 158 million SHIB meme coins were burned out of circulation.

SHIB burn rate spikes 1,047%

According to the aforesaid data source, the burn rate has skyrocketed by 1,047% over the past seven days. This immense growth was registered after a total of 158,727,060 SHIB coins was transferred out of circulation and locked in unspendable blockchain addresses.

The largest amount of SHIB was burned in a single move roughly six days ago, comprising 85,795,990 Shiba Inu. Three other large SHIB chunks were burned two days ago and earlier today — 27,062,451, 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins.

Advertisement

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001268 (1hr 1.00% ▲ | 24hr -3.49% ▼ )

Market Cap: $7,454,962,243 (-3.73% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,247,748,037,461



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 29,337,574 (7.97% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 158,727,060 (1047.74% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 18, 2025

As for the daily SHIB burn, this indicator shows an 8% increase with 29,337,574 SHIB torched.

SHIB price crashes by 11%

Over the past 24 hours, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has dropped by 6.17%, but a rebound followed, letting it grow more than 1%. Overall, since last Wednesday, Shiba Inu has lost 11.26% in total.

At press time, the prominent meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00001260 after falling from a local high of $0.00001420 last week.