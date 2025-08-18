Advertisement
    Key SHIB Metric Soars 1,047%, Costing 158,727,357 Shiba Inu

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 14:42
    Major Shiba Inu metric suddenly goes up thanks to massive SHIB chunk getting locked
    Key SHIB Metric Soars 1,047%, Costing 158,727,357 Shiba Inu
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shibburn wallet tracker has spotted a major rise in the Shiba Inu burn rate metric; it has logged a four-digit increase, according to a recent tweet.

    This was possible after more than 158 million SHIB meme coins were burned out of circulation.

    SHIB burn rate spikes 1,047%

    According to the aforesaid data source, the burn rate has skyrocketed by 1,047% over the past seven days. This immense growth was registered after a total of 158,727,060 SHIB coins was transferred out of circulation and locked in unspendable blockchain addresses.

    The largest amount of SHIB was burned in a single move roughly six days ago, comprising 85,795,990 Shiba Inu. Three other large SHIB chunks were burned two days ago and earlier today — 27,062,451, 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins.

    As for the daily SHIB burn, this indicator shows an 8% increase with 29,337,574 SHIB torched.

    SHIB price crashes by 11%

    Over the past 24 hours, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has dropped by 6.17%, but a rebound followed, letting it grow more than 1%. Overall, since last Wednesday, Shiba Inu has lost 11.26% in total.

    At press time, the prominent meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00001260 after falling from a local high of $0.00001420 last week.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
