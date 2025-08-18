Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Crucial SHIB Update Goes Live: "Multiple Voting Choices"

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 13:56
    Major Shiba Inu update rolled out by SHIB team
    Advertisement
    Crucial SHIB Update Goes Live: "Multiple Voting Choices"
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens has announced that the SHIB team has introduced an important new update, which will give the Shiba Inu community more say in the governance over Shibarium and the Shiba Inu network in general.

    Meanwhile, Shiba Inu and the SHIB army are celebrating the second anniversary of the Shibarium launch, which took place in August 2023.

    Multiple voting choices upgrade rolled out

    The X post published by the aforementioned account says that the update had come from Shib Doggy DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). Those users and developers who will create proposals to be voted for in the future can now choose one of three voting methods.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 32,474% in Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    XRP Slips Below $3 as Nearly $500 Million Worth of Crypto Gets Liquidated
    Ethereum (ETH) $5,000 Looks Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB): 4 Resistances Ahead, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Giving Up?
    Ripple Chosen by Gemini for Credit Line Ahead of IPO

    Number one is about staking: the more tokens they lock, the more voting power they gain. The second one is called “ERC-20 token voting”; users can vote with tokens, transferring them directly from their wallets without having to stake them. The third one is “quadratic voting.” It limits whale dominance by raising the cost of extra votes.

    Advertisement

    There is also a fourth option, but it is currently in development and will enable one-person-one-vote. Users can vote using four main Shibarium tokens — SHIB, LEASH, BONE and TREAT.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/16/2025 - 07:06
    +388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear
    ByYuri Molchan

    Shibarium's 2nd birthday

    Shibarium was rolled out during the annual ETH Toronto event, which took place in Canada in August, and it featured Shytoshi Kusama’s first public speech, made via an AI tool. After that, Shibarium was launched.

    However, due to a high flow of traffic, the network collapsed, and it had to be restarted with the help of the Polygon team, which came to the rescue. That launch transferred Shiba Inu from the rank of meme coin into a league of serious cryptocurrencies. Another fact contributing to that was that SHIB was one of the official sponsors of ETH Toronto that year.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 13:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Add Zero? Here's How Close Meme Coin Is
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 13:05
    XRPL Network to Roll out Three Major Features for Users
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 13:56
    Crucial SHIB Update Goes Live: "Multiple Voting Choices"
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 13:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Add Zero? Here's How Close Meme Coin Is
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 13:05
    XRPL Network to Roll out Three Major Features for Users
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all