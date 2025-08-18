Top Trader: Don’t Buy ETH’s Dip

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chris Weston, head of research at Australian trading firm Pepperstone, argues that traders should not rush to buy the Ethereum (ETH) dip.

"As we see on the daily [chart], the time for patience on new longs is needed…" Weston said.

Momentum buying instead of dip buying

The trader has predicted that the price of the flagship altcoin could potentially drop back to the $4,100 level, which is the previous "breakout level."

Weston has opined that it would be more prudent to wait until the dip is bought by others and ETH regains its momentum.

Earlier today, the price of the leading alternative cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $4,233, which is the lowest level since Aug. 12.

That said, the cryptocurrency is still up by nearly 15% this August after surging by as much as 49% in July.

As reported by U.Today , ETH is still on track to have its best Q3 ever.

Altcoin rotation is still underway

In the meantime, Glassnode co-founders argue that altcoins are actually showing some notable resilience during Bitcoin's most recent price correction, which is a sign that capital rotation is currently underway.

For now, the rotation phase seemingly remains intact, according to the analysts.