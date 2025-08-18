Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of New XRP Project

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 10:27
    Ripple's top executive and XRP Ledger architect David Schwartz teases new XRPL node launch with exclusive behind-the-scenes data
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of New XRP Project
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, Ripple’s longtime chief technology officer, has been running a new experiment on the XRP Ledger, and over the weekend he decided to show what has been going on under the hood. 

    Advertisement

    This time the focus was far more practical: a hub server he has been running that could soon become part of XRPL’s production infrastructure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 05:47
    XRP Slips Below $3 as Nearly $500 Million Worth of Crypto Gets Liquidated
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Slips Below $3 as Nearly $500 Million Worth of Crypto Gets Liquidated
    Ethereum (ETH) $5,000 Looks Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB): 4 Resistances Ahead, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Giving Up?
    Ripple Chosen by Gemini for Credit Line Ahead of IPO
    BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed

    The update came with several charts — bandwidth, latency, peer counts, even disconnection rates — all pointing to a network holding good over a full day of monitoring. There was a single bump in latency, something Schwartz noted only affected a few weaker links, and a small data dropout that he dismissed as a monitoring glitch.

    Advertisement

    Everything else looked clean enough for him to suggest that the system is "nearly production ready," words that carry some weight given XRPL’s history of uptime and stability.

    What is it for?

    For Schwartz, the server is designed to help important XRP Ledger nodes stay more reliably connected, making the network less prone to sudden drops or sync issues. Yes, it had been some time since he last handled live infrastructure, but the work was both fun and useful, he says.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/17/2025 - 16:07
    XRP or Bitcoin? Top Indicator Tells Chart Truth
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For a blockchain that has been running since 2012, reliability may not sound like the most exciting breakthrough, but it matters. The closer the ledger gets to enterprise and payments use cases, the more every connection counts, and adding a layer that quietly strengthens the backbone could end up being more important than headline-grabbing features. 

    Schwartz’s update does not announce a launch date, but the takeaway is simple: the groundwork for XRPL’s next phase is already being tested.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 9:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 9:03
    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of New XRP Project
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong
    Show all