Ripple CTO Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of New XRP Project

David Schwartz, Ripple’s longtime chief technology officer, has been running a new experiment on the XRP Ledger, and over the weekend he decided to show what has been going on under the hood.

Advertisement

This time the focus was far more practical: a hub server he has been running that could soon become part of XRPL’s production infrastructure.

The update came with several charts — bandwidth, latency, peer counts, even disconnection rates — all pointing to a network holding good over a full day of monitoring. There was a single bump in latency, something Schwartz noted only affected a few weaker links, and a small data dropout that he dismissed as a monitoring glitch.

Advertisement

Here's the past 24 hours. All good. There is one spike in latency that only affected a few links that were already poor. The tiny drop in network b/w appears to be a monitoring dropout and doesn't show on the switch port's monitoring. I think we're nearly production ready. pic.twitter.com/1GNCqF8EBc — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 17, 2025

Everything else looked clean enough for him to suggest that the system is "nearly production ready," words that carry some weight given XRPL’s history of uptime and stability.

What is it for?

For Schwartz, the server is designed to help important XRP Ledger nodes stay more reliably connected, making the network less prone to sudden drops or sync issues. Yes, it had been some time since he last handled live infrastructure, but the work was both fun and useful, he says.

For a blockchain that has been running since 2012, reliability may not sound like the most exciting breakthrough, but it matters. The closer the ledger gets to enterprise and payments use cases, the more every connection counts, and adding a layer that quietly strengthens the backbone could end up being more important than headline-grabbing features.

Schwartz’s update does not announce a launch date, but the takeaway is simple: the groundwork for XRPL’s next phase is already being tested.