    Fear Returns to Crypto Market Following Bitcoin Price Crash

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency market has succumbed to fear once again
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 8:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the widely used gauge of investor sentiment, has slumped back into the negative territory. 

    The index currently shows 30 points out of 100 after the most recent update. 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $59,234, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    XRP's Another Surge Attempt: Details, Toncoin (TON) Comeback Started, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Is Closer Than You Think
    FBI Might Know Satoshi's Identity, Tech Entrepreneur Says

    According to data provided by Coinglass, $320.86 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions account for the vast majority of these liquidations. 

    Was the market too bullish? 

    As noted by analytics platform Santiment, the latest retrace came after longs started “pouring in” on exchanges of the likes of dYdX. 

    In fact, such eagerness to long Bitcoin has not been seen since March, the month the largest cryptocurrency hit its current peak. 

    The analysis platform attributes the latest price plunge to this over-exuberance. 

    Liquidations happened quickly due to traders being extremely greedy. 

    Sentiment has noted that market positions tend to be liquidated when funding rates get extreme in either direction. 

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

