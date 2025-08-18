Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not keep yesterday's rise going, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.54%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.8893. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the candle closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $0.86-$0.88 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is bearish. The price of ADA is testing the support of $0.9011. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $0.86 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $1. If the weekly bar closes above it, growth may lead to a test of the $1.20 range.

ADA is trading at $0.9008 at press time.