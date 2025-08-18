Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 15:44
    Can rate of Cardano (ADA) reach $1 mark this week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls could not keep yesterday's rise going, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.54%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.8893. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    However, if the candle closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $0.86-$0.88 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is bearish. The price of ADA is testing the support of $0.9011. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $0.86 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $1. If the weekly bar closes above it, growth may lead to a test of the $1.20 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.9008 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
