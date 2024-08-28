    Original U.Today article

    XRP's Another Surge Attempt: Details, Toncoin (TON) Comeback Started, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Is Closer Than You Think

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The market recovery begins earlier than expected as top-tier cryptocurrencies see up to 10% recoveries
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 0:30
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    With its price beginning to show signs of strength XRP is preparing for another attempt at a surge. It has served as a crucial level of support when XRP has recently pulled back to its 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). 

    For traders hoping for another breakout this bounce off the 26 EMA suggests that the asset is attempting to sustain its upward momentum. The trading volume is declining which is a worrying factor. Generally price movements require a spike in trading volume to be sustained particularly when breaking through important resistance levels. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Short-term upward pressure on XRP may be hampered by the decreasing volume which indicates a lack of buying pressure. The state of affairs now offers conflicting possibilities. It is evident that there is still some buying interest around these levels which makes the 26 EMA support a positive indicator. 

    
    Nevertheless the volume is low indicating that there may not be enough interest to push XRP to all-time highs. A sustained upward move could be supported by an increase in volume so traders should keep a watch on those levels.

    Toncoin recovery starts

    Despite the upheaval surrounding Pavel Durov's arrest Toncoin is at last exhibiting signs of recovery. The market appears to be reacting favorably to Toncoin's recent price movement despite Durov's ongoing legal troubles which include the possibility of 20 years in prison on 12 criminal charges. 

    Even though the legal drama is clearly a cloud in the sky, Toncoin's price is rising again suggesting that a recovery may be possible. After a substantial decline Toncoin has stabilized technically. The 200-day moving average which has historically served as a solid support level was recently touched by the price. It's possible that buyers are entering the market at these lower levels as indicated by the bounce from the 200-day MA. 

    The large red volume bars show that there was heavy selling prior to the recovery. But the green candle today and the volume increase that went along with it indicate that buyers are taking back control at least temporarily. The 50-day moving average or orange line is a significant resistance level that if broken could lead to further gains in the price. At this point the price is attempting to break above it. 

    Bitcoin holds steady

    Bitcoin is exhibiting a bullish dynamic that may soon lead to higher levels as it holds steady at $63,000 following a brief decline. Maintaining this optimistic outlook is largely dependent on the recent bounce off the 100-day Exponential Moving Average. 

    Bitcoin found support at this critical level preventing a prolonged bearish trend and opening the door for further gains. The current configuration is especially intriguing because of where Bitcoin is located on the chart—a descending channel. BTC is currently heading toward the upper boundary of this channel which is located at roughly $68,000 after the lower boundary held steady. 

    A breakout toward $70,000 is becoming more and more likely if momentum keeps increasing. This optimistic scenario is supported by a number of technical indicators. First, an upward trend in the RSI indicates that buyers are gaining momentum. Furthermore there is a bullish crossover occurring here between the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages which frequently signals significant upward movements. 

    Although not particularly large, the trading volume has been steady suggesting that interest in Bitcoin is stable at these levels. This consistency is significant because it indicates that there is still room for more buying, as we get closer to the important resistance levels and that the market isn't overextended.

    #XRP #Toncoin #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    
